Fourth of July Events in the Triangle: Fireworks and Events

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Looking for something to do this Fourth of July? Whether you’re searching for the biggest fireworks show, family-friendly activities, or live music, there are plenty of celebrations happening across the Triangle.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest Independence Day events taking place in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Apex, Garner, Clayton, Knightdale, and beyond.

July 3: Downtown Cary Park Celebration

Kick off your holiday a day early at Downtown Cary Park. The celebration features family activities, food trucks, and an outdoor movie under the stars, making it a great option for families looking for a relaxed evening before the Fourth.

July 3: Apex Fireworks Frenzy

Apex is bringing back its Fireworks Frenzy with an evening full of food vendors, games, a one-of-a-kind drone show, and a fireworks display.

Because the town’s traditional Olde Fashioned Fourth of July celebration has been canceled for 2026, the Parade of Wheels and the Apex Fire Department Splash Down will now be part of Fireworks Frenzy.

July 3: Clayton Independence Day Fireworks

Clayton’s annual fireworks show has a new location this year.

Due to construction at the new Clayton High School, this year’s fireworks will launch from Clayton Middle School instead of being tied to the Square-to-Square Street Festival.

July 3: Garner Independence Day Celebration

Garner’s celebration begins at 5 p.m. with food trucks, family activities, and live entertainment.

The evening also includes a performance by the North Carolina Symphony, followed by a fireworks show around 9:30 p.m.

July 3–5: Durham Bulls Fireworks Weekend

Baseball fans can enjoy fireworks after three consecutive Durham Bulls games.

The Bulls will host postgame fireworks shows on July 3, July 4, and July 5, making it one of the biggest holiday weekends at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

July 4: Cary Independence Day Celebration

Cary’s annual celebration returns to Symphony Lake with patriotic music performed by the North Carolina Symphony.

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The event begins at 3:30 p.m. with family activities, while fireworks are scheduled to light up the sky around 9:25 p.m.

Admission to the lawn is free.

July 4: Raleigh’s Fireworks Celebration

Raleigh’s annual fireworks show has a new home.

This year’s celebration moves to Dorothea Dix Park, where gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:30 p.m.

July 4: Capitol 250: NC Freedom Fest

Celebrate Independence Day while honoring America’s 250th anniversary at the North Carolina State Capitol.

Freedom Fest is an all-day celebration featuring history exhibits, cultural activities, local vendors, and live performances from Tift Merritt and Rissi Palmer.

July 4: Durham Children’s Independence Day Parade

Families are invited to Durham Central Park for one of the area’s most unique Fourth of July traditions.

Kids can decorate bikes, wagons, scooters, and strollers before joining the parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. The event also includes free popsicles and fire truck tours.

July 4: Fourth on First Avenue in Knightdale

Knightdale’s annual celebration focuses on family fun instead of fireworks.

The event features a bike parade, live music, food trucks, inflatables, giveaways, and a DJ at the splash pad to help guests cool off.

The celebration runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Find more events and information here.