Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

'The Chi' Is Over, But Cortez Smith Is Just Beginning

'The Chi' Is Over, But Cortez Smith Is Just Beginning

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling man with a beard wearing a white shirt and jewelry, the text "Cortez Smith The Interview" and "The Morning Hustle" visible in the background.
Source: reach media / other

Cortez Smith Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Trauma, Triumph, and Turning Pain Into Purpose

The Chi star Cortez Smith stopped by The Morning Hustle and gave listeners something rare—a completely unfiltered look at the man behind the character Nuck.

Cortez opened up about how acting saved his life. After losing his uncle Mario in Chicago in 2010, his grandmother and mother enrolled him in a talent program at 16 to keep him off the streets. “I got saved by acting,” he said, crediting the stage for giving him a way out.


He also spoke on family. Cortez lost his biological father, but his stepfather stepped up when he was a pre-teen helping shape his journey as young man.

Then came the plot twist that changed everything. Cortez discovered he had a 6-year-old son in California. The news pushed him toward a nine-month spiritual detox—giving up sex, alcohol, and devices to get closer to God.

He got candid about filming Nuck’s death scene under legendary director Robert Townsend, admitting the moment triggered real PTSD tied to his uncle’s murder.

Looking ahead, Cortez teased his new film 90 Day Lease, where he plays a lover boy tangled up with a gold digger. He also announced his fashion line, Eros Christian, launching this October with a bold “leather meets denim” aesthetic.

The takeaway? Cortez Smith is proof that resilience, faith, and purpose can turn pain into power.

RELATED STORIES:

Jason Weaver Is Heading Towards A New Era In Entertainment

20 Black Films That Show The Soul Of Chicago

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

'The Chi' Is Over, But Cortez Smith Is Just Beginning was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from K97.5

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Recent
J Cole Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

J. Cole Announces 144 Page ‘Fall-Off’ Magazine Dedicated to Hip-Hop

Entertainment  |  Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

18 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kylian Mbappé Calls Out Paraguay Senator's Racist Attack Over World Cup Lost, Social Media Erupts

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: The Wealth Gap, Primary Elections, and More

Trending
14 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About Marcellus Wiley’s Domestic Battery Arrest & The Fallout

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Tron Snow

The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Nipsey Hussle’s Children Paid Portion Of Father’s Estate

01:13:15
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

'The Chi' Is Over, But Cortez Smith Is Just Beginning

Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Raleigh Moves to Draft Teen Curfew After Violent July 4th Weekend

Entertainment  |  Weso

YG Has Avoided Making “FDT” Part 2 After Receiving A White House Letter

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close