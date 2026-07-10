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Lil Twist Is Embracing Texas Roots With Latest Single

Published on July 10, 2026

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A man wearing sunglasses, a cowboy hat, and a leather jacket is being interviewed, with a red background featuring the text "The Morning Hustle" and "Lil Twist: The Interview".
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Lil Twist Talks Texas Roots, Lil Wayne, and Setting the Record Straight on Morning Hustle

Lil Twist pulled up to the Morning Hustle studio with plenty of energy and even more truth to share. The Dallas native came through to promote his new single “Texas Raised,” and he made one thing crystal clear: despite years of folks tying him to New Orleans through his mentor Lil Wayne, he was born and bred in Dallas, Texas. That hometown pride runs deep.

Twist took listeners back to where it all started. He had the number one song in Dallas at just 10 years old, and Lil Wayne signed him at 14. Before the rap dreams, little Twist had bigger plans. At five years old, he wanted to be a pastor, studying southern preaching style to learn how to command a crowd.

He also cleared up Justin Bieber’s connection to his infamous arrest story. Twist explained Bieber’s team simply asked if he could take the media heat to protect the singer’s clean image at the time. On the Kylie Jenner rumors, Twist kept it real. He was 18 and she was 16, so a title felt too weird.

Twist called Lil Wayne his “GOAT” when it came to hip hop influences. He gave Wayne his props for his word play and recording style. He looks to him a mentor, and even laughed about the wild, grown-man advice Weezy gave him as a teen.

Lil Twist is back embracing his hometown and years of work in the music industry.

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Lil Twist Is Embracing Texas Roots With Latest Single was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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