Exclusive: LuvaboyTJ Takes K97.5 Backstage at the R&B Tour

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital / Aaron Geter

If you’ve been following LuvaboyTJ’s journey, you know this isn’t our first conversation.

After catching up with him during Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl Tour, K97.5 reunited with the artist backstage at the R&B Tour stop in Charlotte on July 17, where he gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at life on one of the biggest tours of the year.

Since we last spoke, LuvaboyTJ has continued building momentum with new music, including his recent collaboration with Capella Grey, “Call Me Daddy.” He also revealed that fans won’t have to wait much longer for more music, teasing that a new project is expected to arrive in August.

Walking backstage before showtime, it was clear just how quickly things have changed.

“Everything is exciting,” TJ told K97.5. “Everything is happening so fast.”

While fans see the lights, production and sold-out crowds, TJ has had a front-row seat to everything happening behind the curtain. Traveling alongside Chris Brown throughout the tour has given him a unique perspective on what it takes to put together a stadium production.

“We’ve watched them iron out all the kinks,” he explained, noting how the production has continued to evolve and become even smoother as the tour has moved from city to city.

Growing Up With Chris Brown: “C. Sizzle” and “TJNYCE”

For TJ, this experience is bigger than simply being on tour. It’s another chapter in a friendship that goes back years.

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He shared that he and Chris Brown grew up together making music, long before stadium tours became reality. Back then, Chris was known as “C. Sizzle,” while TJ went by “TJNYCE,” a nickname inspired by his New York roots. Today, TJ still refers to the Grammy-winning superstar simply as his brother, a bond that’s remained strong through every stage of their careers.

While backstage life has its share of unforgettable moments, TJ laughed when asked about his favorite part of the tour.

“Catering,” he joked.

But one of the most rewarding parts of the experience happens once the doors open.

Throughout the tour, fans have gotten used to seeing TJ moving through the crowd before the show, surprising concertgoers with seat upgrades from higher sections into the VIP experience.

It’s become one of the tour’s signature moments, giving fans an unforgettable memory before Chris Brown even hits the stage.

As his own fan base continues to grow, TJ says he’s also embracing the increased recognition.

Whether people stop him for a picture, a conversation or simply to show love, he says he genuinely enjoys interacting with supporters and appreciates every opportunity to connect with them.

New Music and a New Project on the Way

The excitement surrounding the tour comes at a busy time for the artist. In addition to performing and traveling, he’s continuing to release new music while preparing for what’s next.

After teaming up with Capella Grey on “Call Me Daddy,” TJ confirmed there’s even more on the way, with a new project planned for August.

From childhood dreams shared with “C. Sizzle” to walking stadium corridors as part of one of the biggest R&B tours in the country, LuvaboyTJ’s story continues to come full circle.

And if the excitement backstage in Charlotte was any indication, he’s just getting started.