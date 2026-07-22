Listen Live
Close
Television

Kanan Is Down Bad After Marvin Beat Him Up In New Clip

‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

In a new clip from this week's upcoming episode, Kanan is still down bad, and looking like Martin after Tommy Hearns boxed him in that hilarious classic episode of the hit comedy show.

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Jarita is tending to Kanan's wounds and his ridicously swollen eye, but she also has some questions. She is worried about what kind of business her new boo is involved in that is leaving him all lumped up.
  • Jarita wants to ensure that she is safe, and Kanan tells her not to worry and that he is out here "hustling" like everyone else, acknowledging that he is in the drug game, but he's only an "investor" and doesn't get near the work.
Kanan Is Down Bad After Marvin Beat Him Up In New Clip
Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Starz gave us a break to compress after we witnessed one of the worst beatdowns in Power history, after Marvin (London Brown) laid the smackdown on his nephew Kanan (Mekai Curtis).

In a new clip from this week’s upcoming episode, Kanan is still down bad and looking like Martin after Tommy Hearns boxed him in that hilarious classic episode of the hit comedy show.

Jarita is tending to Kanan’s wounds and his ridicously swollen eye, but she also has some questions. She is worried about what kind of business her new boo is involved in that is leaving him all lumped up.

Jarita wants to ensure that she is safe, and Kanan tells her not to worry and that he is out here “hustling” like everyone else, acknowledging that he is in the drug game, but he’s only an “investor” and doesn’t get near the work.

We all know that to be a lie, and Jarita accurately points out that somebody got near to him.

Based on the trailer, we know Kanan will be out for revenge, and who wouldn’t be after getting beat the hell up the way he did?

It’s going to be interesting to see exactly how Kanan gets his lick back against his uncle, but we all know if something happens to Marvin, we all gonna riot.

Just saying.

You can watch the exclusive clip below.

‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive Clip: A Lumped-Up Kanan Tells Jarita There Is No Need To Worry

10 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Disrespected Players In NBA History Who Proved Everyone Wrong

2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Zohran Mamdani Calls On Feds to Arrest Netanyahu

Entertainment  |  Weso

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Fascination With Aliens And Civilizations

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Miami Heat Mistakenly Post 'LeBron James Introductory' Livestream To YouTube, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Trending
11 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

10 Iconic Moments In WNBA All-Star Weekend History

Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

Spider-Man Faces Off Against The Hulk In Final Trailer To ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

33 Items
Television  |  T.E. Thomas

The Best Black Women-Led TV Shows You Need to Watch

Trending
9 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About Drake’s NOCTA Manor

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Cam Newton Finds The Silver Lining In Response To ESPN Layoff: "I'm Good"

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close