Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Assault Case

Published on July 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Breezy Bowl Assets
Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Chris Brown has officially pleaded guilty to attacking a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023.

TMZ reports that the singer and his co-defendant, vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu (a.k.a. HoodyBaby), appeared in court Friday morning in London’s Southwark Crown Court. There, they both pleaded guilty to one count of affray in the attack of Abraham Diaw at Tape Nightclub in February 2023.

In their acceptance of the plea deal, the more serious charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm has been dropped. Another lesser charge, assault causing actual bodily harm, was also dismissed.

As previously reported, Brown was arrested back in May 2025 for the assault. Diaw claimed that Brown smashed him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila, unprovoked, and then kicked him.

Brown and Akinlolu will be sentenced on October 26.

This marks the latest legal setback for the Grammy winner. In June, a jury found him liable for injuries sustained by former housekeeper Maria Avila following an in-home dog attack. As a result, he was ordered to pay $13 million to the woman.

It is unclear if Chris’s latest legal issue will interfere with his joint R&B Tour with Usher. The tour is scheduled to run through December.

This is a developing story.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Assault Case was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Watch Adrien Broner React Live To Finding Out He’s Being Sued For Sexual Assault

Comments
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite & Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court?

Comments
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Culture  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Martell Mixes It Up At Tales Of The Cocktail 2026 In The Big Easy

Comments
10 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Scorned For Erasing Fallen Soldiers From Casualty List

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Panthers' Pass Rush Takes a Hit, Nic Scourton Tears ACL on Camp's Opening Day

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Nightclub Brawl

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Signs 2-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers, Social Media Explodes

Comments
Local  |  Deion Allen

REPORT: LeBron James Signs with the Philadelphia 76ers

Comments
17 Items
Food & Drink  |  D.L. Chandler

National Tequila Day 2026 Is Here, Let's Celebrate

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close