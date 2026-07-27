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Plies Shut Raleigh Down at All White Party

Plies turned up the energy at Raleigh's sold-out All White Day Party, performing fan favorites and bringing a fan on stage during "Becky."

Published on July 27, 2026
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A man wearing a white shirt, gold jewelry, and a Yankees baseball cap gesturing with his hand on a stage in front of a crowd.
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital / RoyalTea

If you were anywhere near Enigma on Saturday, you already know one thing: Plies knows how to throw a party.

The Florida rapper brought his 1st Annual “40 & Up With a Good Job” All White Day Party to Raleigh on July 25, and hundreds of fans showed up dressed in their best white outfits. The event, which ran from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., sold out ahead of the weekend and lived up to the hype.

Despite the heat, the energy stayed high throughout the afternoon as Plies performed hit after hit and kept the crowd engaged from the moment he stepped on stage.

The audience rapped along to fan favorites including “Bust It Baby,” “Shawty,” and “Rock,” turning the entire venue into one big sing-along.

One Fan Stole the Show

One of the biggest moments of the afternoon came when Plies invited a woman from the crowd on stage during his performance of “Becky.”

She fully embraced the moment, performing alongside Plies while her boss cheered her on from the stage, hyping her up every step of the way. The crowd loved every second of it, making it one of the most talked-about moments from the event.

Plies Took the Party to the Fans

Plies didn’t spend the entire show on stage.

At one point, he made his way into the crowd, taking selfies, posing for pictures, and interacting with fans who packed around him for the chance to meet the rapper up close. It was another reminder of why his live shows continue to resonate with audiences years into his career.

Raleigh Left a Lasting Impression

The love clearly went both ways.

After the event, Plies shared on his Instagram Story just how much he enjoyed his time in Raleigh, telling fans he loved the city and promised he’d be back.

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