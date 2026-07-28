Listen Live
Close
Radio One Exclusives

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street in His Name

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wu-Tang Clan Portrait Shoot
Source: Al Pereira / Getty

A Brooklyn street has been named in honor of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s legacy in a community he once called home.

On Saturday, July 25, friends, family, fans, and community members gathered at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Franklin Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The neighborhood street was unveiled as ODB Way, in tribute to the late Wu-Tang Clan co-founder.

The late rapper, whose real name is Russell Tyrone Jones, grew up in that specific neighborhood, and his legacy remains a staple in the area.

At the ceremony, ODB’s older brother, Ramsey Jones, reflected on the occasion, saying, “I am very honored to be here because my grandmother’s house is on this block on Putnam Avenue, right next to where the mural is,” referring to the painting of ODB’s solo debut Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

ODB was one of the founding members of the esteemed Wu-Tang Clan, which redefined East Coast hip-hop. He also found great solo success with his debut album and had heavy-hitter collaborations including Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy (Remix).”

The street naming comes two decades after his passing and stands as a tribute to his influence in hip-hop.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard died on Nov. 13, 2004, after suffering an accidental overdose at a studio in New York City. He was 35 years old at the time of his passing.

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
A smiling young man wearing a white shirt and patterned scarf, listening to headphones and appearing to be in a recording studio or performance space.
Entertainment News  |  RoyalTea

Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Heads to Starz Next Month

Comments
23 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals

Comments
Wu-Tang Clan Portrait Shoot
4 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street in His Name

Comments
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Robin Givens Joins ‘Cross’ Season 3 As A Conservative Senator

Comments
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2026
11 Items
Entertainment News  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Soulja Boy Tell’Em: Top 10 Soulja Boy Hits

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Skilla Baby Says His Mental Health Battle Was Harder Than Being Shot

Comments
7 Items
Entertainment  |  Keyaira Boone

Welcome To Orïsha! BTS Visuals From ‘Children of Blood And Bone’ Are Here

Comments
Local  |  Karen Clark

Free Voter Photo ID Events Scheduled Across Johnston County

Comments
News  |  Weso

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew

Comments
12 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Text Messages Reveal Celeste Rivas Hernandez Told d4vd She Was Pregnant

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close