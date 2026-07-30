Listen Live
Close
Sports

Shaq Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics

Shaquille O'Neal Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics After 76ers Move

The Hall of Famer says he made a similar late-career decision with the Celtics, arguing LeBron is chasing greatness—not just another championship ring.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 1
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

Shaquille O’Neal will not be tolerating any “LeBron James is a ring chaser” chatter after King James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers, and he’s using his own career as proof. 

During an appearance on the July 27 episode of SiriusXM’s The Stephen A. Smith Show, Shaq noted that James picking the Sixers over his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and his former Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors is like Shaq joining the Boston Celtics. 

Towards the end of his career, Shaq signed a two-year veteran minimum contract to team up with Celtic greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett

“It’s funny to me that people that don’t have rings and saying, ‘He’s a ring chaser,’ No. He’s continuing to chase,” O’Neal told Smith around the 10-minute mark. “He’s chasing the chance to continue to be great, to continue to add legacy to his book. Listen, he knows, well he doesn’t really know yet, but you know and I know when this thing is over, it’s over. You can’t come back. Once you retire, once your body says I can’t go no more, it’s over.”

“This guy feels he has two, three more years left,” O’Neal continued. “Why not try to get another championship? I did it. I did it with Boston. After I won three in a row and then won one in Miami, hey, towards the end of my career, let me go play with Paul and KG and be like the fourth guy and rebound and set picks and see if I can win one. And that’s what he’s doing.”

O’Neal played one season with the Boston Celtics, and it proved to be his 19th and final year in the NBA. His time in Boston proved less than memorable as he played in just 37 regular-season games and made just two playoff appearances. 

See the ongoing reactions to James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers below.

Shaquille O'Neal Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics After 76ers Move was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Entertainment  |  Weso

Cardi B Teases New Single “Ah Ha” Ahead Of Friday Release

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Comments
10 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

LeBron James' Sixers Jersey Sets Fanatics Sales Record

Comments
Pharcyde
11 Items
Music  |  Glyniss Wiggins

10 Hip-Hop & Rap Groups You Forgot Existed

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Sophie Cunningham Calls Storm Co-Owner “Embarrassing” For Yelling At Fans Amid Anti-Trans Controversy

Comments
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Diddy Has Release Date Moved Up Again To January 2028

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Shaquille O'Neal Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics After 76ers Move

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Nicki Minaj – Page 3

Comments
18 Items
Politics  |  Tron Snow

Dr. Fauci Pleads The 5th During GOP-Led Sham Hearing About The COVID-19 Pandemic

Comments
Trending
6 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close