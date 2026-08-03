Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rapsody's New Single Highlights Black Culture

Rapsody’s New Single Highlights Black Culture With Nod to D’Angelo

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rapsody
Source: @photosbynae / iOne Digital

Rapsody is back with a stunning new single that samples one of R&B’s greatest.

Ahead of her upcoming fifth album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, the NC hip-hop mogul released a new, vulnerable single titled “Apple Juice” that features a sample from D’Angelo’s Voodoo.

Rapsody, real name Marlanna Evans, has never been shy about speaking her mind on the track. But this new single has her stepping into a more melodic, emotional part of herself we haven’t quite seen before.

“Apple Juice” describes the sensation of having a crush and the yearning that follows it.

The song was birthed in Johannesburg, South Africa, with Seth Mazibuko of Native Rebels, producer Mr. Porter, vocals from Nomisupasta, and a team of phenomenal writers anchored by the sample of “One Mo’Gin.”

For Ebony, the rapper described and said, “”This is what attraction, crush and yearning sounds like in the middle of the night trying to decide if you’re going to send that risky text or not. The crush that makes it all feel easy, simple, familiar and innocent like apple juice. Brown sugar in a glass — the fruit from the seeds D’Angelo planted. That kinda love.”

The visuals also pays homage to Voodoo, D’Angelo’s powerhouse sophomore album, and also draw inspiration from African spiritual practices.

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops is set to release on August 21. You can watch the music video for “Apple Juice” below.

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Single Mom's Shopping Spree 2015
Money  |  RoyalTea

Parents Say Back-to-School Shopping Is More Expensive Than Ever

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Drake Appears To Be Back In the Studio, Fans Predict ‘Scary Hours 4’

Comments
Entertainment  |  D.L. Chandler

Trump Blames Alleged Iranian Minnesota Cyberattack On State

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Sha’Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time in 104MPH Speeding Case – Page 2

Comments
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

What You Need To Know About The Affordable Timex Jalen Hurts Rocked At Training Camp

Comments
Rapsody
3 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Rapsody’s New Single Highlights Black Culture With Nod to D’Angelo

Comments
14 Items
Crime  |  Team CASSIUS

Resurfaced d4vd TikTok Showing Blood-Stained Shirt Creeps Out Social Media

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Ja Rule Reflects On Serving Time For Failing To Report $3 Million To The IRS

Comments
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B’s Latest Hair Looks Are Bright, Bold, And So Freakin’ Good

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Coco Jones Is A Whole Wife! Get A Preview Of Her Wedding Day Nuptials With Donovan Mitchell

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close