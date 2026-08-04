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Black Shows & Movies Heading to Netflix in August

Published on August 4, 2026
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Two women, one in a red coat and the other in a black and white patterned coat, standing in an urban setting with buildings in the background.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

A new month means a new round of films and TV shows coming to Netflix, including those starring Black leads.

We can expect some early 2000s nostalgia with comedy classics from Ice Cube, Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy this month. Also, Tyler Perry gives us a gripping new third season of his hit show Beauty in Black.

Also, Ava DuVernay’s gripping movie Selma makes its way to the streaming screen.

Keep scrolling for the full list of shows and movies to binge that are popping up on Netflix this month.

Anaconda

Daddy Day Care

Daddy Day Camp

Are We There Yet?

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young

Selma

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 1-3)

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy

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Beauty in Black (Season 3)

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