Listen Live
Close
News

Young Thug Tries To Recruit Quavo As The Next Piece Of YSL

Young Thug Tries To Recruit Quavo As The Next Piece Of YSL’s Super Team

Young Thug is continuing to build could become one Hip-Hop’s strongest rosters at YSL.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ComplexCon 2025
Source: David Becker / Getty

Young Thug is continuing to build could become one Hip-Hop’s strongest rosters at YSL.

The Atlanta rapper has been adding to the label’s lineup by signing rising artists including Tezzus, Diamond, and 1300 Saint. He also recently introduced Yume as the first lady of YSL, further expanding the label’s talent pool.

Now, Thugger has sights set on veteran. Not just any vet, Quavo. The two have built plenty of chemistry over the years, collaborating on records like “Pick Up The Phone,” “Guwop,” “Circle of Bosses,” and several other fan favorites.

Quavo recently shared an Instagram photo dump that included a picture outside Capitol Records’ headquarters. Spider wasted no time jumping into the comment with a recruiting pitch of his own.

“Leave capitol and come with us brada we need u.”

While Huncho has yet to publicly respond, the comment quickly sparked speculation about whether a move to YSL could actually happen.

This isn’t the first time Thug has tried to recruit a major artist this year. Back in June, he offered Kodak Black a spot on the YSL roster. In true Kodak fashion, Yak responded with a list of demands, including a $100 million deal and a feature form Mariah The Scientist.

Whether Quavo accepts the invitation or not, Young Thug is looking to build YSL into a premier label.

Young Thug Tries To Recruit Quavo As The Next Piece Of YSL’s Super Team was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rihanna Stuns At Crop Over In Carnival-Ready Outfit

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Tupac's Murder Trial, Wildfires, and More

Comments
13 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Old Clip Resurfaces Of Trump Wondering If LeBron James Has Any “Desire To Be A Woman” To Join WNBA

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Joe Budden Questions Whether Lil Wayne’s Abs Are Real

Comments
2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Struggle Attorney Jeanine Pirro Defends Reflecting Pool Fumble To Trump 

Comments
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Diddy Gets Release Date Pushed Back After Brawl

Comments
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

CASSIUS Gems: ‘Inside The NBA’ Host Kenny Smith’s New Wife Tia Jurcic’s Most Stunning IG Moments

Comments
53 Items
Sports  |  T.E. Thomas

Ladies, Meet the Hottest NFL Players of 2026

Comments
News  |  Weso

Young Thug Tries To Recruit Quavo As The Next Piece Of YSL’s Super Team

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Cleveland's New WNBA Team Has a Name: Meet the Sirens

Comments

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close