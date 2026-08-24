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No Limit Camo Contest

Published on August 24, 2026
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Poster for "No Limit Camo Contest" event featuring Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, and other artists. $1000 prize and VIP concert experience on X97.5.
Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Get ready to show off your camouflage style with the Cash Money No Limit Contest, running August 24 through September 17!

Enter for your chance to participate by submitting a photo of yourself rocking your best camouflage-themed outfit. There are two easy ways to enter: upload your photo online at www.hiphopnc.com, or post it on your personal Instagram page.

If you choose Instagram, make sure your post tags @K975 and includes the hashtag #K975Camo. Both the correct tag and hashtag are required for your Instagram entry to be considered valid.

One lucky winner of the Camo Contest will win four tickets to the Cash Money No Limit Show at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh Sept. 19, plus $1,000 from Master P!

So, break out your best camo look, snap a photo, and get your entry in before the contest ends September 17.

Whether your style is bold, classic, or completely unexpected, this is your chance to get in the game with K975 and the Cash Money No Limit Contest. Don’t miss out—enter today!

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