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The 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina

The 10 Largest Cities in North Carolina, Ranked by Population

Published on August 24, 2026
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Aerial of Downtown Raleigh
Source: Spencer Hart / Getty

North Carolina is home to booming metropolitan areas, growing suburban communities and historic cities that continue to attract new residents. From Charlotte’s financial center to Wilmington’s coastal charm, the state’s largest cities offer a wide range of lifestyles, industries and attractions.

Related: These NC Universities Rank on Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges’ List

The following list ranks the 10 largest cities and towns in North Carolina by population, using the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 1, 2024, population estimates. The ranking is consistent with the 10 cities highlighted by Apartment List, although the newer Census estimates show continued population growth across the state.

1. Charlotte: Population estimate 943,476

Charlotte is North Carolina’s largest city and one of the Southeast’s major business centers. Known as the Queen City, it has a strong financial sector, a growing technology industry and a diverse collection of neighborhoods.

The city also offers major attractions, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Bank of America Stadium and the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Its combination of jobs, entertainment and urban amenities continues to draw residents from across the country.

2. Raleigh: Population estimate 499,825

Raleigh, the state capital, is the second-largest city in North Carolina. It is a key part of the Research Triangle, along with Durham and Chapel Hill, and has developed into a major center for technology, education, health care and government.

Nicknamed the City of Oaks, Raleigh is also known for its parks, museums, restaurants and tree-lined neighborhoods.

3. Greensboro: Population estimate 307,381

Greensboro is the largest city in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region and the state’s third-largest city. The city has a significant history in the Civil Rights Movement, including the 1960 sit-ins at the Woolworth lunch counter.

Today, Greensboro combines that history with a growing downtown, green spaces, restaurants, cultural attractions and educational institutions. Its location in the Piedmont Triad also makes it an important transportation and business hub.

4. Durham: Population estimate 301,870

Durham has grown into one of North Carolina’s most recognizable centers for education, medicine and innovation. Known as Bull City, Durham is home to Duke University and Duke University Health System and is a major part of the Research Triangle.

6. Fayetteville: Population estimate 209,496

Fayetteville is a major population center in southeastern North Carolina and has a strong connection to the military.

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Beyond its military identity, Fayetteville features a revitalized downtown, the Cape Fear River, the Airborne & Special Operations Museum and the Cape Fear Botanical Garden. Its history and military ties give the city a distinctive identity within the state.

7. Cary: Population estimate 183,582

Cary is the largest town on this list and one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing communities. Located between Raleigh and Research Triangle Park, Cary has become a popular choice for families and professionals seeking access to the Triangle’s employment centers.

8. Wilmington: Population estimate 125,284

Wilmington is North Carolina’s largest coastal city and offers a different lifestyle from the state’s inland population centers. 

Wilmington also has a long connection to the film and television industry. Its combination of coastal recreation, historic architecture and a growing arts and entertainment scene makes it a popular destination for residents and visitors.

9. High Point: Population estimate 118,601

High Point is located in the Piedmont Triad and is internationally associated with the furniture industry. The city hosts High Point Market, one of the world’s largest home furnishings trade shows, bringing designers, buyers and industry professionals to the area.

10. Concord: Population estimate 112,395

Located northeast of Charlotte, the city has grown alongside the Charlotte metropolitan area while maintaining its own historic downtown and community identity.

Concord is particularly well known for motorsports. Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts major racing events, while Concord Mills provides shopping and entertainment. The city also offers parks and outdoor recreation, including Frank Liske Park.

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