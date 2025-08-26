These NC Universities Rank on Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges’ List

NC Universities Rank on Forbes 'America's Top Colleges' List
Several universities across the state received recognition as some of “America’s Top Colleges” ranked by Forbes, many right here in the Triangle area.
The schools on the list were one of 500 universities selected and ranked based on outcomes for undergraduates. The list also highlighted tuition costs, educational value and career outcome for students.
Duke University in Durham ranked No. 22 across the nation and sat at the highest-ranked university in the state. Forbes highlighted Duke’s top majors and student achievement post graduation.
UNC Chapel Hill ranked No. 35, with NC State University in Raleigh ranking No. 66 nationally.
The full list of North Carolina universities ranked on Forbes’ list are as follows:
- No. 22 — Duke University
- No. 35 — UNC Chapel Hill
- No. 59 — Davidson College
- No. 66 — NC State University
- No. 98 — Wake Forest University
- No. 147 — Elon University
- No. 236 — UNC Charlotte
- No. 273 — Appalachian State University
- No. 440 — UNC Wilmington
- No. 471 — East Carolina University
- No. 491 — High Point University