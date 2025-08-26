These NC Universities Rank on Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges’ List

Source: zimmytws / Getty

Several universities across the state received recognition as some of “America’s Top Colleges” ranked by Forbes, many right here in the Triangle area.

The schools on the list were one of 500 universities selected and ranked based on outcomes for undergraduates. The list also highlighted tuition costs, educational value and career outcome for students.

Duke University in Durham ranked No. 22 across the nation and sat at the highest-ranked university in the state. Forbes highlighted Duke’s top majors and student achievement post graduation.

UNC Chapel Hill ranked No. 35, with NC State University in Raleigh ranking No. 66 nationally.

The full list of North Carolina universities ranked on Forbes’ list are as follows:

No. 22 — Duke University

No. 35 — UNC Chapel Hill

No. 59 — Davidson College

No. 66 — NC State University

No. 98 — Wake Forest University

No. 147 — Elon University

No. 236 — UNC Charlotte

No. 273 — Appalachian State University

No. 440 — UNC Wilmington

No. 471 — East Carolina University

No. 491 — High Point University