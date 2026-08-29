From Cash Money to Grown Money: Juvenile on Legacy, Laughs, and “400 Degrees”

Juvenile reveals backstories on classic songs like '400 Degrees' and 'Back That Azz Up'

Juvenile discusses his transition from artist to businessman, with new music and an all-women's album

Juvenile believes women are currently dominating hip-hop and advises artists to 'own everything' and learn the business

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Juvenile sat down with DJ Misses and Incognito on Posted on the Corner and gave the culture exactly what it needed. The rap legend came through and held nothing back, dropping stories, gems, and straight facts for over an hour.

Behind the Hits: Stories You Never Heard

Then came the stories fans have wanted for years. Take “400 Degrees,” still his favorite song to perform. “That’s the song that get me going,” he said. But he learned to save it for later in the set. Why? Fans who showed up late got heated if he dropped it too early. Smart move.

“Back That Azz Up” had an even simpler backstory. According to Juve, it was the easiest record he ever cut. His secret weapon? One word. “I just used one word, ‘Yeah,'” he said, grinning. Sometimes less really is more.

But the moment that had the whole studio cracking up was the confession about “I Need a Hot Girl.” Turns out, Juvenile isn’t even on the track. Mannie Fresh brought a homemade daiquiri concoction to the studio, Juve took a sip, and it was a wrap. “I got sick and had to go home,” he admitted. The rest of the crew finished the song without him. Twenty-plus years later, and folks are just now finding out.

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From the Booth to the Boardroom: Juve on Business, New Music, and the Women Running Hip-Hop

The conversation shifted from nostalgia to growth. The young “Juvie” who signed with Cash Money never pictured himself as a businessman. These days, that’s exactly who he is. And he’s staying busy. Juvenile talked up his upcoming tour, fresh music with Mannie Fresh and B.G., and a project close to his heart, an all-women’s album titled Booty Shaking Music, with heavyweights like Rapsody in the mix.

That led to his take on where hip-hop stands right now. In his eyes, the women are running it. “Don’t hate, congratulate,” he told the hosts. “If you can’t beat them, join them. You’re not going to win going against women.”

Before the mics cut off, Juvenile left the crowd with the kind of wisdom money can’t buy. “Own everything,” he said. “Take that extra second out and learn contracts. Learn the business from both sides for sure.”

Legend status confirmed.

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From Cash Money to Grown Money: Juvenile on Legacy, Laughs, and “400 Degrees” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com