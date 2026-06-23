- Date/time: Jul 24 to Jul 25
- Venue: NCC - Brown Auditorium
- Address: 454 N Old Carriage Rd, Rocky Mount, NC, 27804
- Web: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/downeast-music-festival-friday-night
Elite Ent Presents the 9th Annual DOWNEAST MUSIC FESTIVAL at the NCC – Brown Auditorium
July 24 & 25 | Gates Open at 4 PM
Get ready for an incredible weekend of live music, great energy, and unforgettable performances featuring more than 15 artists throughout the weekend.
Live Performances By:
• EJ Jones
• Miya B Music
• DJ Cleve
• Toni Armoni
• And many more special guests
Coolers Welcome
RVs Welcome
Bring your friends, family, and festival spirit for two days of entertainment, music, and memories.