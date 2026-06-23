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9th Annual DOWNEAST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Elite Ent Presents

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Downeast Music Festival poster featuring performers Citi Limitz, Myia B Music, Davito Alston, EJ Jones, N'die, Tonio Armani, Fat Daddy, and more. Held July 24-25, 2026 at Brown Auditorium and Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
Downeast Music Festival poster featuring performers Citi Limitz, Myia B Music, Davito Alston, EJ Jones, N'die, Tonio Armani, Fat Daddy, and more. Held July 24-25, 2026 at Brown Auditorium and Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
Source: Elite Entertainment, Inc. / Elite Entertainment, Inc.

Elite Ent Presents the 9th Annual DOWNEAST MUSIC FESTIVAL at the NCC – Brown Auditorium

July 24 & 25 | Gates Open at 4 PM

Get ready for an incredible weekend of live music, great energy, and unforgettable performances featuring more than 15 artists throughout the weekend.

Live Performances By:
• EJ Jones
• Miya B Music
• DJ Cleve
• Toni Armoni
• And many more special guests

Coolers Welcome
RVs Welcome

Bring your friends, family, and festival spirit for two days of entertainment, music, and memories.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

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