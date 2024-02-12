Middays With RoyalTea View Full Schedule Middays With RoyalTea Originally from Warrenton, NC, RoyalTea, is a dynamic radio personality, host, and multifaceted media professional. Before making waves in the radio industry, RoyalTea worked at a television station in Raleigh, NC. Her vibrant and bubbly personality has earned her the affectionate title of everybody's "homegirl." Tune in on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 PM to 7 PM to catch RoyalTea bringing her unique charm to the airwaves exclusively on 102.5 The Block.

Originally from Warrenton, NC, RoyalTea is a dynamic radio personality, host, and media professional. Starting at Raleigh Television Network, she discovered her passion for media. Her radio journey began at East Carolina University, leading to Radio One Charlotte. Rising swiftly, she became the overnight personality for 102.5 The Block and was later promoted to weekend afternoons. Affectionately called everybody’s “homegirl,” RoyalTea now lights up middays on K97.5, bringing her infectious energy and love for music to listeners daily. A true radio royalty, she’s a dynamic force in the industry.