City of Durham's Holiday Parade presented by WellCare of North Carolina

Get in the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 13 at the City of Durham's Holiday Parade

City of Durham - Holiday Parade

The Durham Holiday Parade is coming Saturday December 13th in downtown Durham.

Get in the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 13 at the City of Durham’s Holiday Parade presented by WellCare of North Carolina in partnership with Durham Parks and Recreation and WRAL news. The magic of the holiday season will come alive in downtown Durham on December 13, starting at 10 a.m. with local bands, dance groups, community organizations, and a special appearance by Santa! Visit DPRPlayMore.org or call 919-560-4355 for more details.

City of Durham - Holiday Parade
https://www.dprplaymore.org/

