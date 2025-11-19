Ricci Law Firm, PA ~ Turkey Drive Giveaway

Join us on

Tuesday, November 25th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Food Lion

located at 5633 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

for a community turkey donation event.

We’re collecting turkeys to help feed local families this holiday season.

All donations will go directly to the Raleigh Rescue Mission,

supporting their efforts to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Your generosity can make a meaningful impact

stop by, donate a turkey, and help us bring warmth and hope to families across our community.