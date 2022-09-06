10 Black Icons We’d Choose Dinner With Over Half A Million Dollars

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ok, so there’s a viral question that’s been circulating which you might’ve seen trending a few times over the past few months: “Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000?”

The inquisition was originally intended to divide people into two personality types. Money-minded folks are expected to take the cash and void themselves of getting professional sound advice from one of the biggest music moguls in entertainment, not to mention a free meal. The other half, a.k.a. moguls-in-the-making, would throw away half a million dollars and instead try to get one of the most reclusive musicians in entertainment to engage in conversation with, well, a stranger.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Although neither answer is truly a wrong one, the topic was brought up again recently following the viral reaction to Jay-Z’s verse on DJ Khaled’s new single, “GOD DID,” which prompted the billionaire emcee to make a rare appearance on social media and address the definition of capitalism amongst other topics. There’s also an interview with King Combs (seen above), son of billionaire music mogul Diddy, that recently gain attention after he said that he’d choose dinner with Hov.

Many quickly switched their answer to taking the cash following both viral moments.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Again, there’s a lot of value that came be gained from dinner with someone who many consider to be the greatest rapper alive, not to mention a consummate businessman — sorry, we meant business, man! On the other hand, there’s a lot you can do with five hundred thousand dollars. Either way, the question did get us thinking about a few famous people throughout our culture where a dinner date is definite.

Keep scrolling to see 10 Black icons who we think everyone would agree is worth spending invaluable time at dinner with over getting a $500K payout:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Black Icons We’d Choose Dinner With Over Half A Million Dollars was originally published on blackamericaweb.com