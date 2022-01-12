From YouTube to famed actress, writer, producer, and more, Issa Rae proves that hard work and dedication can take you anywhere. With the final season of her hit HBO show Insecure under her belt, fans are eagerly waiting for Rae’s next project to captivate Black culture once again. There’s no doubt Rae is a creative genius who has an extreme talent for telling our stories in a humorous, relatable way.
Rae’s drive inspires us daily, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention her classic sense of style. Over the last season of Insecure, Rae’s character Issa Dee went through a wardrobe upgrade that reflected her career level up. In some ways, Dee’s wardrobe began to mirror Rae’s typical red carpet style.
Rae gives us some of the most timeless, seamless looks on the red carpet. She keeps things classic with a high dose of glamor and flare. In other words, I have yet to question her fashion choices because each appearance she makes is delivered with style and grace.
Today Rae turns 37. In honor of our favorite creative visionary’s birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed off her classic, timeless style on the red carpet.
10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Issa Rae at HBO’s Final Season Premiere Of “Insecure”, 2021Source:Getty
Rae looked radiant at HBO’s final season premiere of “Insecure.” The actress wore a camel colored cut-out Rokh dress with feather trim on the hemline and sleeves from the designer’s Spring 2022 collection.
2. Issa Rae at The Amex Brunch With Chef Kwame Onwuachi At 1 Hotel In Miami, 2021Source:Getty
Rae attended The Amex Brunch with Chef Kwame Onwuachi at 1 Hotel In Miami at 1 Hotel South Beach on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Rae looked chic in a black, red and white floral set.
3. Issa Rae at the 73rd Emmy Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Rae attends the 73rd Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021. Dressed in a a custom-made, metallic dress by Aliette NY, the actress shut the entire carpet down.
4. Issa Rae at the BET Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Rae attended the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The actress stunned in a white double-breasted Balmain blazer dress partnered with Stuart Weitzman sandals.
5. Issa Rae preparing for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Rae got ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She gave angelic vibes in a white long flowy Prada gown.
6. Issa Rae on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, 2020Source:Getty
Rae paid a visit to “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” clad in a classic, khaki mini dress partnered with black scrappy sandals.
7. Issa Rae at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, 2021Source:Getty
Rae attended The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. How stunning does she look in this dark blue Alexandre Vauthier dress?
8. Issa Rae at Vulture Festival 2021 – Day 1Source:Getty
Rae spoke during ‘Insecure’: The Pre-union at Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She put the power into this flamingo pink power suit.
9. Issa Rae at HBO Celebrates The Final Season Of ‘Insecure’ With Insecure Fest, 2021Source:Getty
Rae attended HBO Celebrates The Final Season Of ‘Insecure’ With Insecure Fest on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. For this event, we got a glimpse into Rae’s casual wear. The actress wore a denim Miu Miu look styled by Jason Rembert.
10. Issa Rae at Vera Wang’s NYFW show, 2020Source:Getty
Rae attended the Vera Wang fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020 in New York City. The actress gave simple and timeless glamour in an ensemble by the designer.