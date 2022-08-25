6 Rappers Who Would Make Great Mayors In Their City

Hip-hop and politics may seem like two completely different lanes, but in reality the two worlds are more closely linked than one might expect. Be it lyrical content about fighting against “the system” or rappers getting into real-life legal trouble, it goes without saying that lyricism and law are at the very least distant cousins.
There’s also the trend of emcees trying their luck at actually filling a political role. The greatest example that comes to mind of course is Kanye West avidly vying to be President of the United States Of America over the past six years, with plans of running in 2024 as well. Although we salute Ye in his persistent efforts to lead our nation, he might have more success by starting locally with a mayoral election.
Now that we think of it, there are a handful of emcees out there that would make pretty solid political figures. Let’s explore the possibilities!
The message in Scarface’s 2017 single “Black Still” (seen above) is a prime example of the mindset many people would prefer their government leaders to have. Sure, the language can get a little aggressive, but it’s only so he gets across the notion to fight for what’s right. The Houston rap legend himself has even played with the idea of running for office — more on that later! — and he’s without a doubt someone that we could see holding things down on a political front.
We chose six rappers based on their lyrical output and real-life moves in politics that we feel would make a great mayoral candidate in their respective cities. Some may be more believable than others, but stretch your mind a little to the possibilities and hopefully you can see where we’re coming from.
From Houston all the to the Big Apple, and even a stop in Belize City, take a look at a handful of rappers that we think would have a successful second act in politics:
HONORABLE MENTION: 2PAC
1. SCARFACE – HOUSTON, TX
With one foot already in the door after previously running for a seat on the Houston City Council, Scarface is our top nominee for anything related to H-Town politics. Let’s hope he throws his name on the ballot once again.
2. SHYNE – BELIZE CITY, BELIZE
Shyne is actually more of a political figure now than he is a rapper. His signature raspy voice is still in tact though, although he now uses it to advocate for the Belizean people.
3. KILLER MIKE – ATLANTA, GA
Killer Mike always delivers a political message in his raps, even using his visuals to drive the message home even greater. The hard streets of Atlanta may just need him in a leadership position if we ever want to see the city break free from its “Chi-raq” moniker.
4. KRS-ONE – NEW YORK CITY, NY
His efforts in establishing the Hip-Hop Alliance as a way to get rappers the workers benefits they deserve is a great example of what he could accomplish in the realm of politics. At the very least, he definitely has the voice to give a good speech.
5. CHANCE THE RAPPER – CHICAGO, IL
There’s always been a sense of activism in Chance’s artistry, even down to his determination to win as an independent artist. It also doesn’t hurt that his dad was a state director during the 2008 presidential campaign for Obama.
6. KENDRICK LAMAR – COMPTON, CA
We figure he’s way too busy now touring and keeping music fans fed on his game-changing lyricism, but Kendrick has the heart, mind and soul of someone who would be a political pillar in the community of Compton.
From his lineage in the Black Panther Party to his penchant for political punchlines, 2Pac was without a doubt going to do something on a government level had he lived to get the opportunity. We can only imagine the possibilities of Pac and Barack getting the chance to meet!