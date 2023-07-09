7 Food Spots Travis Scott NEEDS to Try in Egypt

Travis Scott has just announced his first Utopia performance. Now if you are a fan of Trav, you know he loves pushing the envelope. July 28th, La Flame will be hitting stage in the heart of Cairo, Egypt. Not only that, but in front of the pyramids. Yes, you heard it right, Travis Scott will be performing in the Sahara desert in front of the Pyramids of Giza. Historical to say the least!
As fans patiently been wait upon the release of the Houston rappers highly anticipated album, ‘Utopia’, we may get a sneak peek in Cairo, Egypt.
Where to Buy Tickets for Travis Scott at The Pyramids
Travis Scott has provided his fans with a number bundle package options for the upcoming performance in Cairo, Egypt. Prices range from 6,500 ($216 Dollars) – 4,000 ($133 Dollars) Egyptian Pounds. Just to break it down, $1 converts into 30 Egyptian Pounds.
Now before Travis Scott finds himself on that stage in Egypt, here are 7 food spots he NEEDS to try. Check the full list below!
1. El Gahsh (Best Breakfast in Cairo)Source:R1
Address: Abd El-Maguid El-Labban, Al Hanafi, El Sayeda Zeinab, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
2. Koshary El Tahrir (Koshary, Egypt’s National Dish)Source:other
Address: Abd El-Khalik Tharwat, Al Fawalah, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate 4280150, Egypt
3. Hagoga (Mulukhiyah, Egypts National Comfort Soup)Source:R1
Address: Suez Road, Thunderbolt Street Rocket Garden, Cairo 11511 Egypt
4. Sobhy Kaber (Kofta)Source:Getty
Address: 151 Ebeid, As Sahel, El Sahel, Cairo Governorate 4350021, Egypt
5. Samakmak (Seafood)Source:Getty
Address: Ahmed Oraby, Al Agouzah, Agouza, Giza Governorate 3754643, Egypt
6. Muhammed El Rafey (Egyptian BBQ)Source:R1
7. Sequoia (Hookah & Food on the Nile river)Source:Getty
Address: Mohammed Mazhar, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 4271185, Egypt