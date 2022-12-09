It was a great amount of music produced in 2022, but what sets artists and creatives apart are dope visuals that enhance the overall listening experience. While there are many factors that make up a quality video, we focused on the visuals that truly stood out in 2022. The storyline, breathtaking shots, dance choreography and overall creativity make these particular videos by some of your favorite artists THE BEST. Enjoy the music videos that had us in a chokehold with the amount of creativity in each video.

7 Hip-Hop Music Videos That stayed On Repeat In 2022 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 This particular visual is one of a kind as it begins with a very tight shot of Kendrick Lamar staring in the camera as he mutters “As I get a little older, I realize life is perspective.” The Compton rapper spills his heart and different perspectives of black men in America and the pressures of a black man in society. Eventually he begins physically morphing into O.J. Simpson, Ye, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey. This is definitely a video that made impact with Lamar’s lyrics layered with the awesome imagery.

2. Drake & 21 Savage – Privileged Rappers This video had us all fooled thinking Drake and 21 Savage did a special Colors Show! An epic performance from the two rappers grabbing everyone’s attention as they listened to the new album titled Her Loss.

3. Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, Tyler The Creator – Cash In Cash Out Well they understood the assignment with this video with the detail from beginning to end. What seems to be the imagination or circus of 21 Savage, Tyler The Creator, Pharrell in what looks like wax action figures leaves the mind wondering wherever it may lead. Each verse tells a different story, check it out!

4. “D.M.B” – A$AP Rocky A$ap Rocky tells this story in reel and it almost looks like a huge collage of his life at the time. This visual came after speculation of Rihanna being pregnant, so as you deep dive in the video it is a whole bunch of cool randomness that describes their relationship.

5. Quavo & Takeoff – Hotel Lobby First off, RIP Takeoff! This was a very fun and light video that can make us all smile. Quavo and Takeoff (Nephew) go on a trip to Vegas as they ride into the sunset and make moves on the way! This is one of the first videos made after the split of the group Migos and before the passing of Takeoff.

6. Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl Nicki dropped this single and did what Nicki does, splash her creativity all throughout the video giving the Barbz something to rave about! It’s pretty and pink and makes you think Barbie playhouse.