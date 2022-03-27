2022 , Fashion , Oscars
94th Annual Oscars Awards Best Celebrity Looks [Photos]

Chloe Hailey, Megan Thee Stallion, Zoe Kravitz, Tiffany Haddish at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Source: ABC / abc

The 94th Annual Oscars Awards are here! Check out some of your favorite celebrities slay the red carpet.

1. H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

2. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

3. Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

4. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

5. LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

6. Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

7. Wesley Snipes arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA

8. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

9. Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

10. DJ D-Nice arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA

11. Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

12. Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

13. Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

14. Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

15. Jay Ellis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

16. Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

17. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

18. Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

