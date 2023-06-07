Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh

Azealia Banks was just celebrated a week ago after seemingly defending Taylor Swift and blasting her now ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy, in her usual brisk fashion. Now, the Harlem rapper turned her venomous words towards comedian DC Young Fly as he mourns the loss of the mother to his children but Azealia Banks goes for a disgusting low blow even for her.

Azealia Banks took to Instagram to make the vicious swipe at DC Young Fly, referencing the time Banks was a guest star on Wild ‘N Out and was driven to tears. As it stands, everyone on the show gets roasted in a harsh fashion including its host Nick Cannon but Banks apparently took the jabs personally.

In her messaging that many on Twitter have reshared via screenshots, Banks singled out DC Young Fly by saying that his own insecurities led him to hurl insults on the Wild ‘N Out stage and made it extremely personal by bringing the late Ms. Jacky Oh into the fray.

“Dc Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred self as jokes pointed a women’s beauty,” began Banks’ rant. “Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin.”

Banks then referenced the show again where she was seen crying tears as DC Young Fly and the cast served up jokes at her expense. After writing that her tears were inspired by “rage,” Banks then made mention of Ms. Jacky Oh.

“That Jackie o girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself,” Banks continued.

At the end of the rant that fans captured, Banks mentions that Jack Oh died at age 32 on the rapper’s 32nd birthday (May 31). She ended the rant writing, “You n*ggas are going to learn to stop f*cking with me.”

Yeah.

DC Young Fly recently addressed the loss of his loved one and asked fans and the public for privacy as the family forges ahead. On Twitter, fans are blasting Azealia Banks for her jabs towards DC Young Fly and Ms. Jacky Oh and we’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh was originally published on hiphopwired.com