Beef Cooked?: Gucci Mane & Jeezy Facing Off On VERZUZ, Trap Rap Twitter Is Lit

Anyone who knows thought there was no way these two would ever be in a room together, let alone have a “friendly” battle. But it’s 2020 and anything can happen—and Gucci Mane and Jeezy will be facing off in a Verzuz battle.

We’re not going to rehash why exactly LaFlare and the Snowman have been beefing for well over a decade, but just know it is very and extremely real.

This why I never would’ve guessed a Gucci x Jeezy #Verzuz battle 😂😂😭 there’s just TOO much negative energy between them. pic.twitter.com/lLxb9KJEdG — Vongola Bo (@BoVongola) November 15, 2020

Nevertheless, on Saturday night (Nov. 15), Timbaland snapped everyone to attention when he announced the impossible.

Billed as a “cultural celebration live from ATL,” the Gucci Mane vs Jeezy VERZUZ is going down Thursday, November 19 and kicking off at 8pm ET.

The news comes after Jeezy revealed about a week ago that he offered to battle Guwop in a Verzuz but that LaFlare had declined. We’ll surely get Gucci’s side of the matter sooner than later. And considering that Gucci’s caption when he posted the new on his IG reads, “Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone ,” he won’t be playing any game.

Because of the history of these two trap rappers and the petty that is the Internet, the reactions have been pricesless. Peep some of the best below and let us know who you got om Thursday in the comments.

How Gucci Mane is gonna be watching Jeezy play his songs in versuz pic.twitter.com/8ecr89oBda — Stevie 👑 (@steviesburner2) November 15, 2020

