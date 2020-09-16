5 Black Celebrities That Committed Suicide

Did you know September is National Suicide Prevention Month? Suicide is something no one likes to speak about. The very act causes people to stereotype those that commit suicide. We know in difficult times, not everyone has found a way to cope with their difficulties.

According to the American Foundation Of Suicide Prevention, suicide ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States as of 2018.

We all are struggling in some form, thankfully there are sources that can help us. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

