BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We Can Use Today [Listen]

Today we shine a light on Gospel legend Dorothy Love Coates for Black Music Month. Coates, along with the Original Gospel Harmonettes, rose to stardom in the 1950s. Her singing style was even inspired legends like Little Richard and Mavis Staples. However, during her “retirement” from music, Coates became active in the Civil Rights movement, working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She also was a staunch opponent of the Vietnam War.

Coates was not one to sit on the sidelines. Along with her work in the Civil Rights era, Coates openly criticized the exploitative treatment that she and other gospel singers received from people in the Gopsel music Industry.

So for Black Music Month, it’s only fitting to give you 5 Dorothy Love Coates songs we can use today. Enjoy and be blessed.

