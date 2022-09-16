Brotherly Love: 7 Celebrity Blood Brother Bonds We Respect

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Brotherhood has a different meaning depending on who you ask. Whether bonded together by blood or similar circumstances, the platonic relationship between two males can be one of the most vital connections in life for an individual.

Unfortunately, the former bandmates of early 2000s R&B group B2K are neither of the such. After dropping two back-to-back successful albums in 2002 as a quartet, not to mention filming the 2004 box office smash You Got Served, the group decided to abruptly disband — members Lil’ Fizz, Raz-B and J Boog went one way, and lead singer Omarion pursued a solo career. Only the latter would prove to have further success.

Years later it was revealed through a handful of viral internet moments that reasons for their split were due to far more serious issues, including allegations of betrayal, jealousy, contract disagreements and even sexual abuse at the hands of a manager.

Everything came to a head during a recent episode of popular podcast Drink Champs that featured Fizz, Boog and Raz-B in a tell-all interview that spanned for hours. Omarion fired back by appearing on The Breakfast Club to explain why the word “brother” could never be used to describe his past and/or current relationship with all three guys.

It’s unfortunate to see the members of B2K, who seemed to share a close connection during adolescence, grow up to resent each other as grown men who for the most part are each raising families of their own. In a perfect world, they’d be the “cool uncles” to each other’s kids; instead, Fizz chooses to spark a sexual relationship with the mother of Omarion’s two children.

The whole thing ultimately feels like one big family feud, and we hope the fellas can one day have a real reunion to bury past transgressions. Hey, brothers fight!

In hopes of inspiring the boys-turned-men of B2K to reconcile their brotherly bond, we highlighted 7 real-life male siblings of Hollywood that prove brotherhood is forever.

From the “Darkness Brothers” in the hilarious words of Rick James to five soulful fellas that together pioneered the Motown sound, take a look below at celebrity brothers related by blood that get our utmost respect:

Brotherly Love: 7 Celebrity Blood Brother Bonds We Respect was originally published on blackamericaweb.com