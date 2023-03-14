Today, March 14, is

For those of you who are unaware, “Pi Day” started out as a day for mathematicians. Pi (or Π) is the constant value that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14 (and a bunch of infinite numbers after that). 3/14 is also the birthday of world-renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

In recent years, however, the “holiday” made its way into the mainstream, allowing non-mathematical folk to celebrate all things Pi… including our favorite pi(e), PIZZA!

So, in honor of National Pi Day, take a look at the top ten pizzerias in the Raleigh area, according to Yelp.

Celebrate Pi Day With The Best Pizza Pies in Raleigh! was originally published on foxync.com