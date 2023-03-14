HomeLocal

Celebrate Pi Day With The Best Pizza Pies in Raleigh!

Today, March 14, is National Pi Day!

For those of you who are unaware, “Pi Day” started out as a day for mathematicians. Pi (or Π) is the constant value that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14 (and a bunch of infinite numbers after that). 3/14 is also the birthday of world-renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

In recent years, however, the “holiday” made its way into the mainstream, allowing non-mathematical folk to celebrate all things Pi… including our favorite pi(e), PIZZA!

So, in honor of National Pi Day, take a look at the top ten pizzerias in the Raleigh area, according to Yelp.

1. Peri Brothers Pizza – 7321 Six Forks Rd

2. Giorgio Pizza Bar – 141 Park at North Hills, Suite 112

3. Cristo’s Ristorante & Pizzeria – 1302 East Millbrook Road

4. Oakwood Pizza Box – 610 N. Person St.

5. DeMo’s Pizzeria & Deli – 222 Glenwood Ave

6. Gino’s Pizza – 6260 Glenwood Ave

7. Vivo Ristorante Pizzeria – 7400 Six Forks Rd

8. NYC Brooklyn Original Slices – 4005 Wake Forest Road

9. V Pizza – 7930 Skyland Ridge Pkwy, Ste 100

10. Venture Pizza – 2320 Bale St #114

