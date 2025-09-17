Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

Dame Dash made an appearance on The Breakfast Club and set some rules. First, he didn’t want to be interrupted. Secondly, he didn’t want to yell since his last appearance went viral with him calling the host DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God “chatty pattys” for worrying about another man’s pockets.

And it didn’t take long for all of these rules to go right out the window.

At one point, Dash even questioned Charlamagne Tha God’s masculinity, arguing that the longtime radio host is secretly gay.

While the interview started with Dash trying to clear up speculation about his finances, addressing rumors that the one-time Roc-A-fella co-founder was broke, a heated exchange between Dash and Charlamagne took the conversation in a completely different direction.

“I don’t think you’re the proper representation of the masculine Black man. Your OG is Wendy Williams. My OG is sitting right here,” Dame said.

Charlamagne shot back, “Wendy’s not my OG, that’s funny, though.”

Dame then asked, “Wasn’t she your boss?” Dash continued. Charlamagne’s rise in popularity happened when he was added to Williams’ popular radio show “The Wendy Williams Experience” as her sidekick.

Charlamagne admitted, “Yeah, at one point.” Dame continued: “So she was your OG, she put you on, and you should give her her grace. And you should always give her her props out of respect.”

Dame raised the stakes, claiming that he and Charlamagne were different people; different examples of masculinity: “We’re different, I’d rather get my a** whipped than run, but you’re proud that you ran. And it ain’t no disrespect, but I kinda think you’re gay. You just act a little gay.”

Charlamagne, taken aback, asked if Dame had an issue with homosexuality.

“Not at all, I’ve got a problem with people who pretend they’re not gay,” Dame shot back.

Dame continued to conflate Charlamagne’s start in the media with homosexuality.

“Because you started in gossip, which is very feminin,e and you want people to listen to you,” Dash said. “We want people that represent masculinity because men need to be doing what they need to do as men, they don’t need to be worried about girl stuff.”

At one point, Dash asked co-host Loren Lorosa if she would feel safe going out with Charlamagne.

“Would you want this man to be around you if ten guys jumped you? He’d run and you’d have to run with him,” Dame said. “I like my women to feel safe when they’re around me. You’re just not masculine. I’ve seen him run.”

He also claimed that he’s seen footage of Charlamagne speaking about other men’s genitals.

“Real masculine men don’t do that,” Dame said.

Charlamagne fired back: “Why do you have such a problem with gay people? That’s crazy. That’s why you pause so much.” Dame shot back, “Why I pause so much is there’s a lot of people like you that are gay that pretend they’re not. Black men that are gay should say they’re gay.”

Charlamagne firmly replied, “Well, I’m not gay.” Dame snapped, “You are.” Charlamagne quipped, “If I’m gay, you’re broke.”

