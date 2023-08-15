Donald Trump Indicted In Georgia Election Interference Case, Must Turn Himself In By Aug. 25

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump and his legal issues hit new heights this week after he and over a dozen other individuals were indicted in the Georgia election interference case. The former president of the United States has until August 25 to turn himself in according to the charges announced by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In the charges read on Monday (August 14), Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in connection to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The 19 individuals named in the indictment face the charges under the state’s RICO act, essentially accusing Trump of running a criminal enterprise.

As seen in local outlet Fox 5 Atlanta, the indictment is almost 100 pages in length and lays out several dozen actions done by Trump and his allies. Among the charges was an attempt to sway Georgia’s secretary of state, who is a member of the Republican Party, to secure votes for Trump to win the state for its coveted electoral college votes.

Other criminal acts listed in the indictment include the harassment of an election worker while accusing them of voter fraud and pushing members of Georgia’s legislature to appoint electoral college electors who were in support of Trump. Adding to this, there were also details of a scheme to gain illegal access to data from a voting machine company.

DA Willis spoke to the press on Monday, laying out the terms of arrest warrants for the 19 defendants and the expectations of her office.

“After the indictment, as is the normal process in Georgia law, the grand jury issued arrest warrants for those who are charged. I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August 2023,” Willis shared.

Also named in the indictment were Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian C. Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathleen “Cathy” Latham, Scott Graham Hall, and Misty Hampton (Emily Misty Hayes). While the charges among them vary, they all were charged with one count of Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, reactions to the latest indictment suffered by Donald Trump have been ongoing. We’ve got those reactions below.

