Donald Trump’s Death Rumors: Social Media Reactions

All weekend, social media was convinced that President Donald Trump had died, with rumors flying that the White House was trying to cover it up. The fact that he hadn’t tweeted all weekend is very unusual for someone notorious for posting anything and everything, which sparked speculation. White House also posted old photos of Trump golfing, claiming they were recent, which only intensified speculation.
Users on the social media platform “X” seemed to be joyful when they thought Donald was dead; however, since his appearance in a press conference, they’ve changed their tune and are a bit upset he isn’t.
Meanwhile, some continue to speculate whether he’s really alive or not and that his recent appearances could have been pre-recorded, keeping conspiracy theories alive.
Though we don’t wish death on anyone. The social media memes and reactions have been hilarious.
Here are some of our favorite “X” reactions to the social media hashtag #trumpdead
