Don’t Fumble The Bag: Our Favorite Photos Of Nia Long

When it comes to actresses, better yet when it comes to women in the music industry in general, there are very few who garner the love and affection that beautiful Nia Long does from the culture. She is known best known for her roles in classic films such as Boyz n Da Hood, Friday, Love Jones, Soul Food, The Best Man and the Big Momma’s House series. She also starred in the legendary sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

On top of her amazing talent, the world has always been in awe of her beauty. The phrase “Black don’t crack” comes to mind when you think of the 51-year-old Los Angeles (by way of New York City) native. Any man would love the privilege to be able to call her their woman. Since about 2010, Boston Celtic head coach Ime Udoka has been able to stake the claim. The two had a child together in 2011 and although they still aren’t married now, they were engaged in 2015.

The couple has been heavily in the news over the past 24 hours due to Udoka’s behavior. The former NBA player and assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs is facing punishment for having a consensual affair with a female staff member. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that his suspension may be “significant,” with the possibility that Udoka misses the entire 2022-23 season.

As soon as these reports came out, the internet quickly did what it does and the chatter began. Some people commented on how insane it was that someone could go to the NBA Finals in their first season as a head coach and possibly lose their job later that same summer. Others noted the fact that this story was getting more publicity than Brett Favre stealing federal government money (a very valid point by the way). Another thing that definitely didn’t go under the radar was the fact that Udoka had potentially lost out on an all-time baddie. Before you know it, “Fumbling Nia Long” was a trending topic on Twitter.

With Nia Long trending, it seemed like the perfect time to remind the world of her undeniable beauty. Enjoy a gallery of some of our favorite photos of the Queen.

Don’t Fumble The Bag: Our Favorite Photos Of Nia Long was originally published on globalgrind.com