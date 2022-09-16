K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Anthony Fantano, a famous YouTube music critic who runs The Needle Drop review channel, seemingly has a brewing beef with Drake. On Twitter, fans are discussing the Canadian superstar taking to Instagram to share a series of jabs towards Fantano, adding fuel to the assumption that the pair aren’t on one accord.

Fantano is one of the more notable music critics in the game and his unique approach to ranking music gained him a fair amount of fans and detractors. According to what we found online and via Fantano’s YouTube channel, Drake allegedly sent the critic a DM regarding a recipe for vegan cookies. The tone of the DM was left-field as we’ll share via a tweet below.

“Anthony! It’s Drizzy,” opened the string of messages. “I know we don’t really see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of most of my albums.”

The messages then laid out plans to share a vegan cookie recipe, with Fantano creating a video sharing his reactions to Drake hopping in his DMs.

Perhaps in a bid to dress down Fantano or whoever sent the vegan cookie recipe, Drake shared his own string of messages towards Fantano, mocking the critic’s rating system.

“Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” Drake began. He added, “And cause you somehow wifed a black girl.”

Drake wrapped up his diss with, “I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence,” again using Fantano’s signature rating style.

Fans on Twitter are a bit blown away that Drake has supposed beef with Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop. The reactions are, in a word, intense.

We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Drake Sends Shot Towards Music Critic Anthony Fantano Via IG appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Drake Sends Shot Towards Music Critic Anthony Fantano Via IG was originally published on hiphopwired.com