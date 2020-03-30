CLOSE
Photos of Sophie Brussaux Drake’s Baby Mama

Posted 21 hours ago

Sophie Brussaux

Source: Sophie Brussaux / Instagram

While baby daddy Drake may refer to his baby mama Sophie Brussaux, mother of Adonis Graham, as a “fluke,” we’d like to give sis credit for being so much more as you can see she in some of the photos below, she is a very talented painter.

On second thought, Sophie Brussaux was a porn star back in her day under the alias Rosee Divine, so we’ll tread lightly on the previous statement. Brussaux past comes to no surprise as Drake admittedly fancied a few porn stars, strippers and the like and hasn’t ever been shy about it. *References ‘Lord Knows’ lyrics here*

Anyways, Sophie’s artwork has been featured around the world in places like London, Milan, and New York. Rapper Busta Rhymes even took a liking to her work years before she gave birth to Drake’s son Adonis, as you can see in the photo gallery below.

Her website goes on to say, Sophie is also the founder and artistic director of ArtsHelp, a not-for-profit organization that provides a publishing platform for artists of all arts globally, who are making a difference through their craft. It’s the largest creative community – 2.5 million to this date.

Check out photos of Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux below.

Adonis Mahbed Graham was born on October 11, 2017.

See photos of Sophie Brussaux and Drake’s son Adonis here!

Fun fun fun with the girls tonight

Both blissfully floating 🤰🏻

8. Adonis Baby Shower

Ok so about 3 weeks away from delivery date 😬😬😬, my body has expanded beyond anything I could imagine, see the before and after 😳... 35lbs extra and counting 👩🏼‍🎤. But I managed to dodge stretch marks thanks to a great homemade belly balm recipe given on a French aromatherapy website (@aromazone_officiel pour ceux qui connaissent), and it's way more efficient than any of these expensive creams you can buy that are full of water (which makes them cheaper to make). You need oily substances to prevent the skin from cracking. I wrote the recipe in English (3rd picture), but you'll have to convert the millimeters and grams into something you understand lol. Also drink a lot of water, and pray your genetics don't betray you...but my mom had crazy stretch marks and I don't have one yet 🤞🏼. Rub at least twice a day from the beginning of the pregnancy but especially at the end. I hope it helps a few of you as much as it helped me 😘

Prints to match Canadian Fall

A proud, PROUD, birthday mom 🥳

As I’m leaving my 20s...

La chevelure du lion.

❣️polka dots❣️

• 🇫🇷 Un grand honneur de rencontrer le Pape François et lui offrir son portrait peint par mes soins en l’honneur de son concert pour les pauvres, avec les pauvres, le 9 Novembre 2019. Un grand merci à @etihadmodernart de m’avoir offert cette merveilleuse opportunité 🙏. Le vert est la couleur de l’espoir, et le rouge la couleur de la lutte contre la pauvreté. • 🇺🇸 Such an honor to meet Pope Francis and gift him the portrait I painted for him in honor of his concert with and for the poor on Nov 9 2019. Thank you @etihadmodernart for giving me this amazing opportunity. I used green, the color of hope, with red, the color designated by @undp to fight poverty. • 🇪🇸 Un gran honor encontrar al Papá Francesco y regalarle en mano la pintura que hice para el, por la ocasión de su concierto para los pobres, con los pobres, el 9 de Noviembre 2019. Utilize el verde para simbolizar Esperanza, y el rojo representa la lucha contra la Pobreza

Acting together for the Climate Emergency

