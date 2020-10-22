Nigeria finds itself the center of attention due to an ongoing protest effort under the name End SARS, stylized as #EndSARS on social media channels, which takes aim at the African nation’s use of a brutal police unit. Several entertainers have shown their support for the social movement, including big names such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Burna Boy among others.
As explained via Wikipedia, the SARS unit is a special faction of Nigeria’s police force accused of a number of violent offenses over the past several years.
From the Wiki page:
The slogan calls for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a controversial unit of the Nigerian Police Force with a long record of abuses. The protests started in 2017 as a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #ENDSARS to demand the Nigerian government eliminate the force. After experiencing a revitalization in October 2020, mass demonstrations were occurring throughout Nigeria in major cities, and the hashtag had 28 million tweets Nigerians have shared both stories and video evidence of how members of SARS engaged in kidnapping, murder, theft, rape, torture, unlawful arrests, humiliation, unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, and extortion in Nigeria. SARS officers have been alleged to profile youths based on fashion choices, mount illegal road blocks and searches, conduct unwarranted temperature checks, arrest without warrant, rape women, and extort young Nigerians for driving exotic vehicles and using iPhones.
As mentioned above, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Burna Boy join the likes of Nicki Minaj, rapper CupcaKKe, author J.J. Omojuwa and more in standing in support of the protesters. We’ve got their responses listed out in the playlist below.
For more information on the #EndSARS movement, click here.
—
Photo: Getty
#EndSARS: Beyoncé, Rihanna, & More Show Support For Nigeria’s End SARS Movement was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
#ENDSARS 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/59lrs8JnDA— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 20, 2020
3.
Everyone please read into this hashtag and what’s going on in Nigeria!💚#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/ZR45WfHYEM— nope (@LilNasX) October 21, 2020
4.
RIP Oke 💔— Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 21, 2020
Your spirit lives in all of us and we won’t let your death be in vain ✊🏽✊🏽#EndSARS #LagosStateMassacre
5.
Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2020
6.
THEYRE KILLING OUR PEOPLEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/1iGmoTIllf— Davido (@davido) October 20, 2020
7.
#EndSARS 💔💔💔💔💔💔— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) October 20, 2020
8.
Too much blood has been shed this year at the hands of the ones who are “suppose” to protect us.. INTERNATIONALLY. In all of this evil please do not lose touch with God, heavy prayers 💔— Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) October 20, 2020
9.
Nigeria!!! Y’all on my heart! It’s horrific over there! So many people being murdered for peaceful protesting about being murdered! #EndSARS— Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2020
10.
I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria— ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020