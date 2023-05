Highlights From K975’s EOG School Tour 2023

K975 is on the road to encourage our kids!

It is time, once again, for young students to take the State EOG (End-Of-Grade) Assessment tests, and we are doing our part to make sure that they get the extra encouragement they need to do their best.

Brian Dawson, DJ Remedy, and the rest of the K975 crew have been hosting pep rallies at local elementary and middle schools throughout the Triangle, giving words of wisdom and positive energy to the students. Judging by the footage we have, let’s say we had a time!

Check out some of the highlights below, and keep checking back for updates!