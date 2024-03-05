FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you woke up to find that you’ve been logged out of your Facebook or Instagram…. you’re not alone.

According to FOX8 in Cleveland, DownDetector reports that the two Meta-owned sites went down shortly after 9 am CT on Tuesday (Mar. 5). Facebook Messenger and Threads were also affected by the outage.

From FOX8:

On mobile, Facebook users were met with a pop-up reading “session expired, please log in again.” Tapping on the message would take them to a log-in screen, where users reported seeing a message reading “Unable to log in. An unexpected error occurred. Please try logging in again.” When trying to log in on a web browser, Facebook users were wrongly told the “password you’ve entered is incorrect.”

The cause of the outage is unknown at press time. (And considering the fact that Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg is probably still rubbing elbows with the rich at a pre-wedding bash in India… it might take a while.)

While Meta is currently in disarray, users went to X (since it’s still working…for once) to vent. Check out some of the funniest reactions below!