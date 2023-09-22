It’s Up And It’s Stuck: Actors That We’ll Always Look At Sideways For Their Villainous Roles

Over the years, we have seen our fair share of iconic roles in pop culture, due in large part to the amazing actors and actresses behind the characters. Sometimes, there are cases where the actor plays the role so well that they can’t shake it, no matter how many movies they have done since then. This rings especially true for memorable on-screen villains.
RELATED: Black Star Power: 15 Melanated Movie Franchise Stars Who Made Hollywood History
Recently, Netflix’s Strong Black Lead posted on X (formerly Twitter), asking followers to name actors who they will forever look at sideways due to a memorable role.
Needless to say, the responses were hilariously true. Check out some of the best selections below!
1. Danny Glover in “The Color Purple”
That “Mister” was a menace.
2. Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs in “The Jacksons: An American Dream”
Okay, we wouldn’t necessarily call Joe Jackson a “villain,” but he definitely ruled with an iron fist.
3. Lupe Ontiveros in “Selena”
We have beef with Yolanda Saldivar forever. Too bad Lupe had to catch the strays.
4. Michael Rapaport in “Higher Learning”
Bruh, he shot Tyra Banks in the movie! Like… what?!
5. Jeffrey Dean Morgan in “The Walking Dead”
Negan and that damn barbed wire bat did DAMAGE!
6. Ben Vereen in “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”
Well, how come you didn’t want your son, Lou?!
7. Steve Harris in “Diary Of A Mad Black Woman”
TBH, he’s kinda menacing in a few roles, but this one takes the cake.
8. Mo’Nique in “Precious”
Look, she earned every bit of that Oscar! Every single bit!
9. Hawthorne James in “The Five Heartbeats”
Yes, we know Big Red’s office hours. We also know he ain’t ish for showing up at the funeral of the person he had killed.
10. Michael Ealy in “For Colored Girls”
Need. We. Say. More?!
11. Richard T. Jones in “Why Did I Get Married?”
Now he KNOW he did not have to make Sheila drive up that mountain!
12. Samuel Monroe Jr. in “The Players Club”
That man will forever be known as Junior, and he will forever be untrustworthy.
13. Blair Underwood in “Madea’s Family Reunion”
Okay, I’m sensing a pattern with these Tyler Perry movies. I mean…
14. Terrence Howard in “The Best Man”
However, in hindsight…. perhaps he was painted as the villain because he was just TOO real?!
15. Sanaa Lathan in “The Family That Preys”
Let’s say she got what she deserved in the end.
16. Lawrence Fishburne in “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”
He should’ve won an Oscar right along with Angela because he was Ike Turner.
17. Clifton Powell in…a good percentage of his roles.
Seriously, pick one. Civil Brand, Woman, Thou Art Loosed, Dead Presidents…. you have a variety.
18. Lynn Whitfield in PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING!
What can we say? She almost always plays mean… but she will NEVER play broke. Period.