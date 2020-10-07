Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate

Andtake part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate atin Salt Lake City. Kamala started the debate pressing Mike Pence on the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus. Pence looked as if he was nursing an eye injury and dodged every one on the debate stage, except a little fly who decided take a rest on his head for a few minutes. Overall both Mike Pence And Kamala Harris kept their cools and represented their respective corners admirably. This is will be the only Vice Presidential debate of this election cycle.

Check out all the photos from the debate.

1. Mike Pence With A Fly On His Head Source:Getty A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Notice there is a fly resting on his head. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Kamala Harris Smiling at the Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris smiles during the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Mike Pence at the Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 07: Moderate Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, asks questions of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This is the only scheduled debate between the two before the general election on November 3.

5. Kamala Harris Debating Mike Pence Source:Getty US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks during the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

6. Kamala Harris Debating Mike Pence Source:Getty US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris gestures during the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

7. Mike Pence And Kamala Harris Take Part In Vice Presidential Debate Source:Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 07: Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) participates in the vice presidential debate against U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The vice presidential candidates only meet once to debate before the general election on November 3. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

