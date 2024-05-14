Listen Live
News

[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rap Wars

Source: Rap Wars / Radio One

It’s officially diss record season.

Ever since Katt Williams took aim at everybody in the early parts of 2024, the smoke has been on. Celebs are callin’ each other out, and there’s no signs of it slowing down. From Soulja Boy‘s shots at Metro Boomin’ (which pivoted to an online war of words between Souljan and 21 Savage) to the now-infamous rap tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, everybody’s got a problem with, well.. everybody.

RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Recounts His Hilarious “Beef” With Katt Williams

RELATED: Kanye West and Soulja Boy Squash Beef

Recently, King Combs took aim at 50 Cent for his consistent trolling of King’s dad, Puff Daddy. Of course this is a diss that will likely come and go… which made us think: What happened to all the beefs that didn’t make the culture stop.. what about the ones that came and went?

With that said, here are a dozen rap feuds that you may have forgotten all about.

 

[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Soulja Boy vs Ice-T

2. MC Hammer Disses Jay-Z

3. KRS-One vs. Nelly

4. MGK Takes Fire at Eminem

5. Drake Shoots at Common

6. The Game Disses Joe Budden

7. Ma$e and Cam’Ron’s Fallout

8. The Migos and Joe Budden Almost Throw Down

9. Gillie’s Saga Against Lil Wayne

10. Diggy Simmons Goes at J. Cole for His Sister’s Honor

11. Ye vs 50

12. Meek Mill vs Wale

RELATED TAGS

forgotten Rap Beefs
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

News

Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else

Reality TV Stars

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

Graduates Holding Diplomas
Local

Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

Entertainment

Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close