7 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. His full government name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn. Source:Urban One Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD future,meek mill,yg,dj mustard,megan thee stallion,legendary nights

2. His stage name was born when members of the hip-hop musical collective, The Dungeon Family, called him “The Future.” Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Future performs at Centennial Olympic Park on September 26, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by CatMax Photography/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,atlanta,georgia – us state,future,centennial park – atlanta

3. Before he was Future, he was known as Meathead of Da Connect. Source:Getty PHILIPSBURG, ST MAARTEN – APRIL 28: American rap star Future performs at the Project X Fete as part of Festival Village 2015 during Carnival on April 28, 2015 in Philipsburg, St Maarten. (Photo by Sean Drakes/Latin Content/Getty Images) people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,star,music,headshot,performance,working,sunglasses,event,american,rap,soccer,music festival,carnival,future – rapper,dutch st martin,fete,2015,anguilla,philipsburg – dutch st martin,festival village,project x fete

4. Former fiancee Ciara has a tattoo of the letter “N” on her ring finger for Nayvadius. Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Rapper Future and singer Ciara Harris attend the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,television show,singer,california,city of los angeles,ciara – singer,bet awards,future – rapper,microsoft theater

5. He was shot in the right hand at the age of 14 or 15. Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 23 : Rapper Future performs at the TIDAL #CM9 Release Concert at Center Stage on December 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/ Wireimage) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,music,performance,sunglasses,three quarter length,incidental people,georgia – us state,future – rapper,tidal – streaming service,atlanta – georgia

6. Future wrote the hook for Ludacris’ “Blueberry Yum Yum.” Source:Reebok Future Performs In Moscow Sporting Fresh Reebok Gear future,reebok,moscow