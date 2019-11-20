CLOSE
7 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Future

Posted November 20, 2019

1. His full government name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn.

2. His stage name was born when members of the hip-hop musical collective, The Dungeon Family, called him “The Future.”

3. Before he was Future, he was known as Meathead of Da Connect.

4. Former fiancee Ciara has a tattoo of the letter “N” on her ring finger for Nayvadius.

5. He was shot in the right hand at the age of 14 or 15.

6. Future wrote the hook for Ludacris’ “Blueberry Yum Yum.”

7. Future is a fan of Shakespeare. He’s said, “”When I went to school, I would read Shakespeare and just fell in love with how he mixed his words. I started playing around and writing poems, reading poems.”

