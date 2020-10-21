Our Forever President Barack Obama spoke nothing but the unadulterated truth about Donald Trump‘s clear and present threat to democracy, America and the world at large while making his case in favor of Joe Biden‘s candidacy in his first campaign speech of the season in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
They were Obama’s strongest words against his successor, whose notable shortcomings as commander-in-chief include downplaying the coronavirus pandemic to historic deadly proportions and stoking the country’s racist flames to the point that the United States is teetering on an all-out civil war less than two weeks ahead of Election Day and one night before the final presidential debate.
Democrats have been hoping for a voting surge like back when Obama ran for president — something Obama hinted at in between accurately calling out Trump’s presidential deficiencies.
“We need to turn out like never before,” Obama said. “We cannot leave any doubt in this election.”
Obama also said he “never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies.”
He made an emotional appeal to everybody who calls themselves American citizens.
“I am asking you to remember what this country can be,” Obama said in earnest. “What it is like when we treat each other with respect and dignity. What is it is like when our elected officials actually behave responsibly.”
Obama also said that the truth — a swipe at Trump’s proven and uncontrollable penchant for lying — shall prevail.
“Our democracy is not going to work if the people meant to be our leaders lie to us every single day,” he said. “These notions of truthfulness, and democracy, and citizenship, and being responsible, these aren’t Republican or Democratic principles, they are American values, human values. And we need to reclaim them.”
Scroll down to read some of Obama’s top quotes from his harsh condemnation of Trump in no uncertain terms.
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden was originally published on newsone.com
1. “Beijing Barry”
Obama coming out hot in Philly about the Trump Chinese bank account..— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2020
“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?”
“They’d call me Beijing Barry.” pic.twitter.com/9PGbkBD1lV
2.
President Obama on Trump: “This president wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic that he ignored.” pic.twitter.com/JaStFawYSS— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 21, 2020
3.
President Obama: Trump inherited the longest streak of job growth in American history, but just like everything else he inherited, he messed it up. He will be the first president since Herbert Hoover to actually lose jobs during his term in office.pic.twitter.com/jfkukVbMQb— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 21, 2020
4.
President Obama defines President Trump’s legacy:— Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) October 21, 2020
“This is not a reality show, this is reality. And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously. At least 220,000 Americans have died…”pic.twitter.com/hGfPXTvgTs
5.
Former President Obama: "Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better." pic.twitter.com/2yyRAfgH6E— The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2020
6.
Fmr. President Obama criticized President Trump for going "out of his way to insult anybody who doesn't support him or threaten them with jail. That's not normal presidential behavior."— CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2020
He adds that Trump's actions “embolden other people to be cruel and divisive and racist" pic.twitter.com/VdLskMH544
7.
Obama: "[Trump] has not shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself & his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show he can use to get attention..the only people truly better off than they were 4 years ago are billionaires who got his tax cuts" pic.twitter.com/TuEZ1dVfjO— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020