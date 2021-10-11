Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For years we have acknowledged Italian explorer Christopher Columbus as the man who discovered the “new world” which became the Americans. Reasons include some of the false information we received in our history books. What we have come to find out as we unpack true history is the violence and famine Columbus brought with him. So much so that cities are choosing not honor Columbus in favor of Indigenous People’s Day, which places the spotlight on the invaluable contributions Indigenous peoples have given to this country.

So while we will not acknowledge Christopher Columbus, there are some amazing Christopher’s to acknowledge on this day. From the many rappers who have been given the name, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of our era and some actors who are called Christopher, here’s who we do give credit.

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace Source:Getty 2. Christopher Lee Rios Source:Getty Big Pun! 3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown Source:Getty Breezy! 4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges Source:Getty Luda! 5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin Source:Getty Rappers 6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III Source:Getty Comedian 7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans Source:Getty Captain America 8. Chris Hemsworth Source:Getty Thor 9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt Source:Getty Star Lord 10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul Source:Getty & Chris, Jr. 11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine Source:Getty Captain Kirk 12. Marion Christopher Barry Source:Getty The Late Son of Marion Barry 13. Christopher Wesson Bosh Source:Getty 2-Time NBA World Champion 14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker Source:Getty Actor/Comedian/Smokey 15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin Source:Getty Coldplay! 16. Christopher Keith Irvine Source:Getty WWE Superstar Chris Jericho 17. Christopher Allen Lloyd Source:Getty Doc! (Back To The Future) 18. Christopher Walken Source:Getty Actor (Real Name Roland)

Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge On Columbus Day [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com