Hibachi Lover Ye FKA Kanye West Storms Off Podcast Set After Antisemitism Quip

Ye fka Kanye West was a recent guest on a podcast and stormed off the set after it appeared the host suggested they clear up a little antisemitism in the midst of their conversation. From what we’ve learned, Ye wasn’t angered by suggestions of antisemitism, but the host reportedly cut him off thus leading to him leaving midway.

Ye was a guest on YouTuber media personality Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL podcast and video series, along with conservative blowhard Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The show was meant to cover a number of issues including Ye’s 2024 presidential run among other items of note. They were also joined by Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change as well.

Around the 19-minute mark, Fuentes hops on the back of a point Ye was making about the mythical “they” which Pool took to mean Jews, and Fuentes was ready to go all in with his statement before pushing back. Ye then asked Pool, “what do you mean it’s not [they]?” which prompted him to remove his headphones and exit the interview.

Admittedly, we didn’t watch anything else beyond that and don’t intend to.

As it stands, antisemitism or not, Ye was not ready to be deeply challenged but one thing is for certain. This appears to be the most-watched episode of the Timcast IRL show according to our very brief observation. That’s not a dig, by the way. Getting Ye on your program will undoubtedly score big viewing and listening numbers for almost anyone.

Beyond Ye’s appearance on the show and further antisemitism talk, the Chicago superstar was spotted having dinner at a strip mall hibachi restaurant in Frederick, Md., which is just about an hour’s drive from Washington, D.C. Local outlet Fox 5 DC reported on Ye dining at the restaurant and also added in its reporting that Ye flew private out of Frederick Municipal Airport.

