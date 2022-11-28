Hip Hop History Month: 15 Times A Remix Was Better Than The Original

Hip-Hop History Month is almost coming to a close, and we’re celebrating until the very last minute by highlighting some great memories from the genre ever since it first began almost half a century ago.
Of course, one of the most popular aspects of hip-hop music that many of us know and love is a quality, well-done rap remix.
Before it became a current trend in female rap (seen above) as a not-so-subtle way of throwing jabs at one another — we’re looking at you, Nicki and Cardi! — the point of a hip-hop remix was mainly to elevate the success of a song already making a great impression on rap fans. However, a special select few were so good they actually superseded the original itself. That feat alone is worth taking notice, and to close out Hip-Hop History Month we’re taking a look at some of the greatest examples of emcees that took a second shot at capitalizing off a hit record by giving it a remix and actually came out with even more success than they asked for.
The tracks on this list represent hip-hop hits from the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and even the current burgeoning 2020s decade of rap. With that said, you’ll definitely get a feel at how the art of remixing records has been utilized over the past two-and-a-half decades and ultimately how the genre has developed with the times.
Oh, and apparently Busta Rhymes along with fellow NYC rap pioneer Lil Kim are the king and queen, respectfully, of hip hop remixes — you’ll definitely see what we mean below!
Keep scrolling to check out 15 times throughout the span of hip-hop history when the remix was better than the original. Sound off if you agree or disagree with any selections, and hit us with some suggestions of your own:
1. “Flava in Ya Ear (Remix)” – Craig Mack, The Notorious B.I.G., LL Cool J, Rampage & Busta Rhymes [1994]
Every one of these guys delivered!
2. “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By (Razor Sharp Mix)” – Method Man & Mary J. Blige [1995]
We know, we’re pushing it! Agree?
3. “One More Chance / Stay with Me (Remix)” – The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Faith Evans, Keisha from Total & Mary J. Blige [1995]
This one became so popular that many believe the remix is the original.
4. “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” – Lil Kim, Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Angie Martinez & Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes [1997]
One for the ladies!
5. “Quiet Storm (Remix)” – Mobb Deep & Lil Kim [1999]
As we can see by many current viral memes of her recreating “The Robot” dance from the 1999 music video, Kim is still having success with this one.
6. “Ante Up (Robbin-Hoodz Theory) (Remix)” – M.O.P. feat. Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma & Teflon [2000]
There’s no way you can’t get turnt up while listening to this classic posse cut.
7. “Special Delivery (Remix)” – G. Dep feat. Ghostface Killah, Keith Murray, Craig Mack & Diddy [2001]
We see you doing the Harlem Shake over there. Get ’em!
8. “Get By (Remix)” – Talib Kweli feat. Mos Def, Kanye West, Jay-Z & Busta Rhymes [2003]
Lyrically, you can’t deny any of the emcees on this one at all.
9. “Uh Ooh (Remix)” – Lumidee, Busta Rhymes & Fabolous [2003]
Although a regional NYC banger that didn’t quite live past 2003, this remix still knocks for nostalgia reasons.
10. “Diamonds from Sierra Leone (Remix)” – Kanye West & Jay-Z [2005]
When we say we “miss the old Kanye,” this is who we’re talking about.
11. “Touch It (Remix)” – Busta Rhymes feat. Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Rah Digga, Lloyd Banks, Papoose & DMX [2006]
Ultimate. Posse. Cut.
…Literally!
12. “I’m So Hood (Remix)” – DJ Khaled feat. Jeezy, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Big Boi, Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, Birdman, Rick Ross & T-Pain [2007]
The moment we knew DJ Khaled was the second coming to superproducer success.
13. “Versace (Remix)” – Migos & Drake [2013]
A moment forever stamped in recent rap memory. R.I.P. Takeoff.
14. “All The Way Up (Remix)” – Fat Joe & Remy Ma (feat. Jay-Z, French Montana & InfaRed) [2016]
As Hov eloquently says in the intro, this one was strictly for the Big Apple.
15. “Savage (Remix)” – Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé [2020]
You know you’re that girl when you can get King Bey to drop a few bars!