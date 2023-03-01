HOT SHOTS: NAV “Never Sleep” Tour At The Ritz

In case you missed it, Toronto MC NAV made his way to The Ritz this past Tuesday (Feb. 28) for the latest stop of his “Never Sleep” Tour. With Michigan-bred rapper SoFaygo and fellow Torontonian artist RealestK in tow as special guests, the Northern energy was definitely felt here in NC! Check out our gallery for highlights!

